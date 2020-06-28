50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie says Trump is on track to lose to Joe Biden

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump is on track to lose against former Vice President Joe Biden in November "if he doesn't change course both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American people."

Driving the news: Both state and national polls in recent weeks have shown Biden gaining a commanding lead against Trump. At a Fox News town hall last week, Trump told Sean Hannity that Biden "is going to be president because some people don’t love me, maybe" — an apparent acknowledgment of the dire state of his re-election campaign.

  • Trump is also facing criticism for failing to outline his priorities for a second term in response to a softball question from Hannity.
  • The president instead offered a rambling response in which he attacked his former national security adviser John Bolton.

What he's saying: "The trend is obvious," Christie said. "The trend is moving towards Joe Biden when Joe Biden hasn't said a word. Joe Biden's hiding in the basement and not saying anything. No discredit to the vice president — if you're winning without doing anything, why do anything."

  • "The president has to change course here both in terms of the substance and answering that question much better than he did with Sean Hannity in terms of what he wants to do in his second term."

The bottom line, per Christie: "He is losing, and if he doesn't change course both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American people, then he will lose."

Mike Allen
Jun 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump's smoke-him-out strategy

Trump speaks at an event in Phoenix on Tuesday. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign, recognizing that he'll lose to himself if November's election is a referendum on him, is trying to flush Joe Biden into open combat by challenging him to more debates, taunting him as "Hidin' Biden," and posing a "Question of the day for Joe Biden."

Why it matters: Expect more of this. The Trump campaign is getting very frustrated that Biden is keeping a low profile and letting Trump give himself uppercuts every day.

Axios
Updated Jun 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

John Bolton tells ABC he hopes Trump is a one-term president

Former national security advisor John Bolton told ABC News he hopes history will remember President Trump "as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from."

Details: In an interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz, broadcast Sunday night, Bolton said, "We can get over one term — I have absolute confidence, even if it's not the miracle of a conservative Republican being elected in November. Two terms, I'm more troubled about." But he made clear he would not vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 10,028,614 — Total deaths: 499,599 — Total recoveries — 5,077,700Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,520,984 — Total deaths: 125,588 — Total recoveries: 679,308 — Total tested: 30,401,644Map.
  3. Congress: Lawmakers replace handshakes and baby-kissing with virtual campaigns — Pandemic rewires the future of Congress.
  4. Public health: Former CDC director says states reopening too quickly led to coronavirus surge — Health secretary says "window is closing" to get coronavirus under control — Coronavirus shrinks planned family sizes
  5. States: Pence campaign trips to Arizona and Florida delayedTexas Gov. Abbott regrets opening bars after seeing the "aftermath" of a coronavirus surge.
  6. Education: A blueprint for managing colleges.
