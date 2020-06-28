Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday that President Trump is on track to lose against former Vice President Joe Biden in November "if he doesn't change course both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American people."

Driving the news: Both state and national polls in recent weeks have shown Biden gaining a commanding lead against Trump. At a Fox News town hall last week, Trump told Sean Hannity that Biden "is going to be president because some people don’t love me, maybe" — an apparent acknowledgment of the dire state of his re-election campaign.

Trump is also facing criticism for failing to outline his priorities for a second term in response to a softball question from Hannity.

The president instead offered a rambling response in which he attacked his former national security adviser John Bolton.

What he's saying: "The trend is obvious," Christie said. "The trend is moving towards Joe Biden when Joe Biden hasn't said a word. Joe Biden's hiding in the basement and not saying anything. No discredit to the vice president — if you're winning without doing anything, why do anything."

"The president has to change course here both in terms of the substance and answering that question much better than he did with Sean Hannity in terms of what he wants to do in his second term."

The bottom line, per Christie: "He is losing, and if he doesn't change course both in terms of the substance of what he's discussing and the way that he approaches the American people, then he will lose."