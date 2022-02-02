U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Margaret Harding McGill

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

How it works: As part of Biden's strategy to inflict economic pain on Russia, the administration is threatening to use government regulations to restrict not only chips made by U.S. companies, but chips made by foreign companies that rely on U.S. equipment, tools, software or designs.

  • Because of the ubiquitous presence of U.S. technology in the chip-making supply chain, the blow to Russia could be staggering.

"Semiconductors are the new weapon," Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst for Raymond James told Axios.

  • "If you can link arms and deny a country access to semiconductors, their ability to function as a modern economy is eliminated."

The big picture: The semiconductor threat is one that would pose long-term economic damage, not stop tanks in the field.

  • The Biden administration says planned financial sanctions would have an immediate impact, while the export controls, which limit products going into Russia, would make its economy more brittle over time.

Between the lines: It's not yet clear how broad the semiconductor sanction could be, but a person familiar with the White House's approach told Axios on Tuesday chip restrictions could be aimed at Russia nationwide or targeted more narrowly at specific industries.

  • A senior administration official told reporters last week the export controls focus on areas that Russian President Vladimir Putin has said are strategically important to the country, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
  • "If Russia wants to develop these sectors, it needs to import technologies and products that only we and our allies and partners produce," the official told reporters. "And so that would lead to an atrophying of Russia’s productive capacity over time."

Yes, but: The novel plan from the Biden administration has unnerved some industry officials, who fear it will lead to foreign companies accelerating plans to design out U.S. technology or seek alternatives from non-U.S. companies.

  • Robert Atkinson, president of think tank the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, told Axios an Italian company that relies on U.S. chips for its machines is considering substituting out American chips.

What they're saying: "This is certainly a big stick that we can deploy to make Putin think twice," Atkinson said. "The problem with deploying the stick is the more you use it, the more it degrades."

  • "Even bringing it up sends a very clear message to a lot of countries and companies that they don’t want to be dependent on U.S. whims."

Flashback: The Trump administration made a similar move against Huawei in 2020 when it restricted the company's access to semiconductors that use U.S. technology and software.

  • "One of the concerns from industry has been this is really opening up Pandora's box, in a manner of speaking, of the use of extraterritorial controls as a policy means," an industry source told Axios of the threatened sanctions.
  • "That potentially signifies quite a broadening out of U.S. export control reach, and the willingness of the administration to view this as a policy option."

The intrigue: Whether China would comply with the U.S. regulations, and not sell chips made with U.S. tech, is an open question.

  • A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. told The Washington Post the country is opposed to "so-called long-arm jurisdiction on other countries."
  • The Biden administration official said last week that if Putin turns to China and is denied the ability to import from the U.S. and its allies, "you are going to significantly degrade your productive capacity and your innovative potential."

What to watch: The U.S. could expand the export controls beyond semiconductors to other types of technologies.

  • The administration is actively considering similar measures targeted at strategic sectors like aerospace and maritime industries, the person familiar with White House thinking told Axios.
  • "If you just think whatever technology is produced abroad, if they're produced using U.S. technology or design and the product, whatever it is — semiconductor, engine, anything  — would be subject to U.S. export control regulation," the industry source told Axios.

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanHans Nichols
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban.

Why it matters: Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

A nurse gives a little girl a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while her brother covers his eyes at a vaccination site in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drugs Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The big picture: Hospitalizations of younger children have reached their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow