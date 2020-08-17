1 hour ago - Technology

Trump administration tightens restrictions on Huawei

The Commerce Department restricted Huawei even more in the U.S. today, adding to its export blacklist 38 Huawei affiliates the Trump administration says the company used to evade its own earlier blacklisting.

Why it matters: The Trump administration is escalating its technological battle with China. Monday's announcement makes it even harder for Huawei to get chips it needs for its hardware from American companies.

What they're saying: The Commerce Department says Monday's action will "prevent Huawei's attempts to circumvent U.S. export controls to obtain electronic components developed or produced using U.S. technology."

  • This May, Commerce amended a rule to go after Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that use U.S. technology and software. Monday's announcement tightens that rule.
  • “As we have restricted its access to U.S. technology, Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness U.S. technology in a manner that undermines U.S. national security and foreign policy interests," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. "This multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei’s ability to do so.”

Ina Fried
7 hours ago - Technology

The great tech decoupling is here

Longstanding threats from both the U.S. and China to claw apart the two countries' interdependent tech economies are finally giving way to reality.

Why it matters: A divorce is going to be messy, with lots of near-term pain on both sides. And the end result may be a diminished, more fractured world compared to the one that existed just a couple of years ago.

Axios
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House expected to vote on USPS legislation on Saturday

The House of Representatives will be called back from August recess on Saturday to consider legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Trump administration finalizes drilling plan for Alaska Arctic refuge

The Interior Department on Monday finalized plans to open Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling, a pivotal — but hardly the final — step in a decades-long battle over the ecologically sensitive region thought to hold huge oil deposits.

The big question: It remains unclear whether Joe Biden, if he wins in November, would look to find a way — either via administrative decisions or legislation — to reimpose restrictions that thwart the planned leasing and development.

