China expels 3 Wall Street Journal reporters

China's Foreign Ministry revoked on Wednesday the press credentials of three Beijing-based Wall Street Journal journalists and ordered them to leave the country within five days, the news outlet confirmed.

Why it matters: The action taken over the Journal op-ed headline "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia" comes hours after the State Department designated the Chinese state media outlets Xinhua, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily, and Hai Tian Development USA as "foreign missions," meaning they are treated as arms of the government, as Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian first reported.

There are strict reporting restrictions on foreign news outlets in China. But the expulsion of foreign journalists — and "multiple reporters with the same international news organization at the same time" — is rare, as the WSJ notes.

Details: The journalists ordered to leave the country are deputy bureau chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both Americans, and reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, according to the WSJ.

Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told a news briefing authorities had repeatedly asked for a public apology but the news outlet had not done so, according to the state-run Global Times.

Of note: News and editorial departments are run separately and the journalists would have had nothing to do with the opinion pieces like the one that Chinese authorities object to, written by Walter Russell Mead, a James Clarke Chace Professor of Foreign Affairs and the Humanities at Bard College and the Journal's Global View columnist.

In August, another WSJ reporter, Chun Han Wong, who had reported on an investigation by Australian authorities into Chinese President Xi Jinping's cousin, had to leave mainland China after a request to renew his press credentials was denied.

