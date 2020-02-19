1 hour ago - World

China expels 3 Wall Street Journal reporters

Rebecca Falconer

Tiananmen Gate in Beijing. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

China's Foreign Ministry revoked on Wednesday the press credentials of three Beijing-based Wall Street Journal journalists and ordered them to leave the country within five days, the news outlet confirmed.

Why it matters: The action taken over the Journal op-ed headline "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia" comes hours after the State Department designated the Chinese state media outlets Xinhua, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily, and Hai Tian Development USA as "foreign missions," meaning they are treated as arms of the government, as Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian first reported.

  • There are strict reporting restrictions on foreign news outlets in China. But the expulsion of foreign journalists — and "multiple reporters with the same international news organization at the same time" — is rare, as the WSJ notes.

Details: The journalists ordered to leave the country are deputy bureau chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both Americans, and reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, according to the WSJ.

  • Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, told a news briefing authorities had repeatedly asked for a public apology but the news outlet had not done so, according to the state-run Global Times.

Of note: News and editorial departments are run separately and the journalists would have had nothing to do with the opinion pieces like the one that Chinese authorities object to, written by Walter Russell Mead, a James Clarke Chace Professor of Foreign Affairs and the Humanities at Bard College and the Journal's Global View columnist.

  • In August, another WSJ reporter, Chun Han Wong, who had reported on an investigation by Australian authorities into Chinese President Xi Jinping's cousin, had to leave mainland China after a request to renew his press credentials was denied.

Go deeper: Pompeo says new China media restrictions "long overdue"

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

Exclusive: Pompeo says new China media restrictions "long overdue"

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The State Department announced Tuesday that it has designated five Chinese state media outlets as "foreign missions," meaning that they will be treated as arms of the Chinese government.

Driving the news: In his first public statement on the new designation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tells Axios that the five outlets are "clearly controlled by the [Chinese Communist Party], and we are simply recognizing that fact by taking this action.”

Go deeperArrow12 hours ago - World
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian

DOJ should compel Xinhua to register as foreign agent, lawmaker says

A national flag-raising ceremony is held at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Jan. 1. (Photo by Peng Ziyang /Xinhua via Getty Images)

A Republican congressman has asked Attorney General William Barr to examine whether Chinese state news agency Xinhua has registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), in a letter viewed exclusively by Axios.

Why it matters: The wave of U.S. government concern about foreign government funded-media outlets isn't subsiding — and China is still a main focus.

Go deeperArrowJan 22, 2020
Erica Pandey

The coronavirus threat to China's grand plans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

China's plan to dominate the 21st century hangs in the balance as the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The big picture: Coronavirus is stress-testing Chinese President Xi Jinping's industrial and economic vision for the future as factories, supply chains and companies navigate the crisis.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - World