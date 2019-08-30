Chun Han Wong, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal who had previously reported on an investigation by Australian authorities into Chinese President Xi Jinping's cousin, had to leave China on Friday after a request to renew his press credentials was denied.

Why it matters, per the Journal: Though no official reason was given for the decision, "Chinese authorities have increased pressure on foreign news media in recent years to dissuade them from reporting on matters the government considers politically sensitive or detrimental to China’s image and interests," often using the revocation of press credentials as a threat.

