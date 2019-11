Many believed this would be the year that a Western team finally won the League of Legends World Championship, but it wasn't meant to be. China-based FPX beat European-based G2 in Paris to claim the $1 million prize.

The backdrop: "A European team hasn't won finals since 2011, which wasn't a truly global event," writes WashPost's Matt Vella. "In the years following, Korean teams dominated — until 2018 when a Chinese team took the top spot."

Go deeper: