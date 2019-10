Angela Ruggiero, a four-time Olympian and former member of the International Olympic Committee executive board, believes that esports will eventually become part of the Olympic Games.

The state of play: Don't expect gold medals in Fortnite or Overwatch, due to both IOC rules about profit and fears that what's popular in 2020 might no longer be popular in 2024. Instead, she says a nonprofit governing federation might develop its own game for Olympic competition.