China's ambassador warns Taiwan could spark "military conflict" with U.S.

Zachary Basu

Photo: Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty Images

China's ambassador to the U.S. warned in a rare interview with NPR that if Taiwanese authorities "keep going down the road for independence," it would "most likely" lead to a "military conflict" between the U.S. and China.

Why it matters: Chinese officials rarely speak in such blunt terms, but veteran diplomat Qin Gang was unequivocal: "The Taiwan issue is the biggest tinderbox between China and the United States."

Context: China views Taiwan, a self-governing, democratic island, as a rebellious province that must be brought back under mainland control — either by peaceful unification or by force.

  • The current government of Taiwan supports the ambiguous status quo rather than formal independence, but has infuriated Beijing by seeking to strengthen its ties with other countries and participate in international bodies.
  • Qin claimed in his interview with NPR that Taiwan has been "emboldened by the United States," which maintains a policy of "strategic ambiguity" on whether it would go to war with China to defend the island from an invasion.

Driving the news: Qin's interview, the first with a U.S. journalist since he took office last July, came days after China flew 39 warplanes through Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) — the largest incursion since October.

The big picture: The U.S. and other Western countries have led a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, set to kick off next Friday, over China's genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

  • More than 1 million Uyghurs are believed to have passed through mass internment camps, where they have reportedly been subjected to forced labor, forced sterilization and other atrocities.
  • Qin called the allegations of repression "fabrications, lies and disinformation," claiming that Uyghurs "enjoy happy life" like all other citizens of China.
  • He told NPR that some Uyghurs are terrorists and "the destination for them is prisons," while asserting that others who have been influenced by extremist thoughts had been sent to "vocational schools" for an "opportunity to change."

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republican-led Pennsylvania court deems mail-in voting law unconstitutional

Workers count ballots for the 2020 Presidential election at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo: Hannah Yoon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Republican-led Pennsylvania court on Friday ruled that the state's mail-in voting law is unconstitutional.

Driving the news: Three Republican judges sided with Republican challengers and ruled that no-excuse mail-in voting is prohibited under the state's constitution. Two Democrats on the panel dissented.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily Peck
Updated 51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why Neil Young's Spotify standoff matters to the music industry

Neil Young in 2019. Photo: Gus Stewart/Getty Images

Spotify will remove Neil Young's music from its streaming platform, because the 76-year-old rock icon objected to the company's response to vaccine misinformation.

The big picture: This matters more than you'd think, given the popularity of old music.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Bomb cyclone prompts blizzard warnings from Virginia to Maine

Computer model projection showing the intense storm off of Cape Cod on Jan 29, 2022, with heavy snow and strong winds lashing the coastline. (Weatherbell.com)

Blizzard warnings are in effect from coastal Virginia to eastern Maine as a powerful and potentially historic winter storm is set to slam the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast beginning Friday.

Why it matters: The storm will bring an array of hazards, from zero visibility amid hurricane force wind gusts and heavy snow to coastal flooding that will erode vulnerable beaches and threaten coastal property from the Jersey shore to coastal Massachusetts.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow