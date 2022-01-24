Taiwan's defense force said 39 Chinese warplanes flew into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.

Why it matters: The largest Chinese air force incursion into the zone since October came a day after the U.S. and Japanese navies conducted a joint exercise in the Philippine Sea.

While China's government did not immediately comment on the latest deployment of aircraft near Taiwan, the Chinese military sent a record 145 fighter planes to the ADIZ last October after the U.S. conducted a joint naval exercise near Okinawa, Japan.

Details: Taiwan's defense force said in a statement China's military sent 34 fighters, four electronic warfare aircraft and a bomber to the ADIZ on Sunday.

The self-governing island's military scrambled its own jets, issued radio warnings and activated air defense missile systems in response, per the statement.

What they're saying: The U.S. Navy said in a statement Saturday that its warships exercise with Japan's military was about "conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region."