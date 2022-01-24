Sign up for our daily briefing

Taiwan's military scrambles jets after detecting 39 Chinese warplanes

Rebecca Falconer

J-20 stealth fighter jets in Zhuhai in the Guangdong Province of China last year. Photo: Chen Jimin/China News Service via Getty Images

Taiwan's defense force said 39 Chinese warplanes flew into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday.

Why it matters: The largest Chinese air force incursion into the zone since October came a day after the U.S. and Japanese navies conducted a joint exercise in the Philippine Sea.

  • While China's government did not immediately comment on the latest deployment of aircraft near Taiwan, the Chinese military sent a record 145 fighter planes to the ADIZ last October after the U.S. conducted a joint naval exercise near Okinawa, Japan.

Details: Taiwan's defense force said in a statement China's military sent 34 fighters, four electronic warfare aircraft and a bomber to the ADIZ on Sunday.

  • The self-governing island's military scrambled its own jets, issued radio warnings and activated air defense missile systems in response, per the statement.

What they're saying: The U.S. Navy said in a statement Saturday that its warships exercise with Japan's military was about "conducting training to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

  • Representatives for the Defense and State departments did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment on the Chinese military action.

Axios
2 hours ago - Sports

Gonzaga University revokes NBA great John Stockton's tickets over mask stance

Former Utah Jazz player John Stockton during a 2017 press conference in Salt Lake City. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Gonzaga University suspended the season tickets of notable alumni John Stockton after the NBA Hall of Famer failed to comply with the school's basketball games mask mandate, the Spokesman-Review first reported.

Driving the news: "Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit," the former Utah Jazz point guard told the outlet in an interview Saturday.

Zachary BasuJennifer Koons
Updated 4 hours ago - World

State Department orders evacuation of U.S. diplomats' families from Ukraine

From left, undersecretary for political affairs Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. chargés d'affaires in Ukraine Kristina Kvien during a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv. Photo: Yevhen Liubimov/ Ukrinform/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The State Department will begin evacuating families and nonessential staff from the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv this week, according to a travel advisory published Sunday evening.

Why it matters: The move underscores U.S. fears that a Russian invasion could destabilize Ukraine and threaten the embassy's ability to assist Americans.

Stef W. KightNeal Rothschild
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Perfect storm brewing for extreme politicians

Data: Axios research; Table: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Redistricting and a flood of departing incumbents are paving the way for more extreme candidates in this year's midterm elections.

Driving the news: At least 19 House districts in 12 states are primed to attract such candidates — hard partisans running in strongly partisan districts — according to an Axios analysis of districts as measured by the Cook Political Report's Partisan Voter Index (PVI).

