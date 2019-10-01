Stories

In photos: A tale of 2 cities on 70th anniversary of Communist China

Women soldiers of the People's Liberation Army rehearse the military parade early morning on October 01, 2019, in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, China
An early morning military parade rehearsal in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, ahead of events marking theth anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

Hong Kong is in lockdown as authorities try to prevent anti-Chinese government protests from overshadowing commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Hong Kongers were threatening to stage a counter-rally during commemorations of the Communist China anniversary. Hong Kong authorities rejected a march permit, but protests were expected to go ahead regardless, with police saying they expected a "very serious violent attack," prompting some metro stations to shut, per Reuters.

Protesters carry a mock coffin early morning in the Wanchai district in Hong Kong
Hong Kong protesters carry a mock coffin in the Wanchai district early Tuesday local time. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese military marchto celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China at Tiananmen Square on October 1, 2019 in Beijing, China.
Tuesday marks 70 years since Mao Zedong announced the formation of the People's Republic of China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Hong Kong police check the IDs of young people along a street early morning in Hong Kong
Hong Kong police check the IDs of young people in the street ahead of anniversary events. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images
The Guard of Honour of the People's Liberation Army rehearse the parade in Tiananmen Square early morning on October 01, 2019 in Beijing, China.
The Guard of Honour of the People's Liberation Army rehearse the parade in Tiananmen Square. Photo: Andrea Verdelli/Getty Images

