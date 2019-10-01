Hong Kong is in lockdown as authorities try to prevent anti-Chinese government protests from overshadowing commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Reuters reports.

The big picture: Hong Kongers were threatening to stage a counter-rally during commemorations of the Communist China anniversary. Hong Kong authorities rejected a march permit, but protests were expected to go ahead regardless, with police saying they expected a "very serious violent attack," prompting some metro stations to shut, per Reuters.