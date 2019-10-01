Violent clashes erupted across Hong Kong between police and protesters as tens of thousands defied a ban on marching Tuesday, as China marked the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule, the New York Times reports.
What's happening: Riot police fired tear gas on protesters who hurled firebombs during running battles on the streets of the Chinese territory, per Bloomberg. Outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council, police used water cannon and blue dye on demonstrators in an attempt to prevent them from getting near the building, per CNN.
- Hong Kong police claimed in a tweet, "Rioters have used corrosive fluid in Tuen Mun area, injuring multiple Police officers and reporters."
- Before the protest, numerous train stations closed in Hong Kong as the Asian financial hub went into "unprecedented" lockdown as authorities attempted to prevent China's anniversary events being overshadowed by the city, according to Reuters.
The big picture: Hong Kongers have enjoyed a high degree of autonomy since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, and protesters are concerned there may be a crackdown by Chinese authorities.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
