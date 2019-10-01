Violent clashes erupted across Hong Kong between police and protesters as tens of thousands defied a ban on marching Tuesday, as China marked the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule, the New York Times reports.

What's happening: Riot police fired tear gas on protesters who hurled firebombs during running battles on the streets of the Chinese territory, per Bloomberg. Outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council, police used water cannon and blue dye on demonstrators in an attempt to prevent them from getting near the building, per CNN.