36 mins ago - Health

"Suffering in silence": Worries mount over drop in reported child abuse cases

Axios

In Spokane, Wash., Adams Elementary School third-grade teacher Lisel Corneil (left) and fifth-grade teacher Allie Campbell used plastic cups to build a "We Miss You All-Stars" message to their students. Photo: Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP

Child welfare agencies have lost some of their best "eyes and ears" for reporting abuse and neglect as a result of school closures, AP reports.

Why it matters: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Across the country, states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, which officials believe is a sign that many cases are going unreported.

By the numbers: Washington state’s child abuse hotline witnessed a 50% drop in calls, while Montana, Oklahoma and Louisiana are reporting about a 45% reduction.

  • Arizona’s calls are down a third compared with previous weeks, and Nevada has seen a 14% drop compared to March 2019.

What they're saying: "That means many children are suffering in silence," Darren DaRonco, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Child Safety, told AP.

  • “When there are large-scale job losses in communities, child maltreatment rates go up," said Anna Gassman-Pines, a Duke University public policy professor whose expertise includes the effect of unemployment on children.
  • Jill Cook, assistant director of the American School Counselor Association in Virginia, said calls to domestic violence hotlines are rising, which indicates that some children may be in unsafe homes.

The big pictures: The coronavirus pandemic has upended millions of Americans' routines and inflamed stresses that contribute to child abuse.

  • Marti Vining, Montana’s Child and Family Services administrator, said overwhelmed families should call their state hotlines for help with public assistance, possible child care and a plan to help reduce stress.

Go deeper: Virus vices take a toll on Americans

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

As people around the globe tuned in to watch an online benefit event honoring health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic Saturday night, the COVID-19 death toll passed 160,000.

By the numbers: The virus has infected more than 2.3 million people and killed over 161,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 602,000 people had recovered from the virus by early Sunday. The U.S. has reported the most cases (more than 735,000 from 3.7 million tests). Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 195,000).

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump and several states announced moves to ease lockdown restrictions on Saturday, as the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus continued to rise. It had surpassed 39,000 by early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced plans Saturday to reopen marinas, boatyards and marine manufacturers for personal use "as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed," per a joint statement.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 8 mins ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Date from home: Romance in the age of the coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Widespread social distancing has forced Americans to get creative with how they connect to one another, including romantically.

The big picture: The dating industry was poised to take a hit amid the coronavirus outbreak as potential suitors are generally unable to meet in-person. Platform Match, which also owns Tinder and OkCupid, has seen stocks tumble 25%. But daters are turning to digital courtship through video chats and virtual activities as an alternative.

Go deeperArrow20 hours ago - Health