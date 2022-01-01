Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Chief justice pushes back on outside efforts to reform courts

Axios

Chief Justice John Roberts. Photo: Michael Reynolds

Chief Justice John Roberts made his case for judicial independence in his annual year-end report as the Supreme Court enters the second half of one of its most consequential terms to date, weighing in on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold federal rules to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's an opportune time for the chief justice to make his case as Gallup polling from December shows Roberts leading all other federal officials in approval among a cross-section of Americans.

  • Roberts received a 60% approval rating, the only leader to receive bipartisan majority support, with 55% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans saying they approved of his handling of his job.

Yes, but: A separate poll conducted in September showed the approval rating of the court as a whole had dipped to a new low. 

State of play: Roberts' year-end remarks come as some Democrats continue to call for increasing the Supreme Court's membership.

  • Last month, a bipartisan commission created by the Biden administration, released its long-awaited final report, which found “considerable, bipartisan support” for implementing non-renewable 18-year term limits for the justices and “profound disagreement” about whether lawmakers should attempt to expand the bench.
  • "The Judiciary's power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence and is crucial to preserving public trust in its work as a separate and co-equal branch of government," Roberts wrote in the report.

Flashback: Roberts and former President Trump clashed about the independence of the federal judiciary back in 2018 after the president criticized judges who ruled against his administration, calling them "Obama judges."

The other side: As Axios' Sam Baker noted back in 2020, the court’s abortion docket, in particular, demonstrates why liberals aren't easily swayed by the chief justice's oft-repeated pleas for procedural moderation.

What he's saying: “The judiciary’s power to manage its internal affairs insulates courts from inappropriate political influence and is crucial to preserving public trust in its work as a separate and coequal branch of government,” he wrote.

  • Roberts also referenced William Howard Taft, who served as Chief Justice of the United States after his presidency .
  • "He understood that criticism of the courts is inevitable, and he lived through an era when federal courts faced strident calls for reform, some warranted and some not," the current Chief Justice wrote.

Roberts addressed a Wall Street Journal analysis, which ran in September and revealed 131 federal judges unlawfully failed to disqualify themselves in 685 cases in between 2010 and 2018.

  • "Let me be crystal clear," Roberts wrote, "the Judiciary takes this matter seriously."
  • Though he pointed out that the cases cited represented “less than three hundredths of one percent of the 2.5 million civil cases filed in the district courts,” the chief justice said suggested more training as well as modernizing technological systems to improve compliance.
  • What to watch: The justices on Friday will hold oral arguments to consider legal challenges to President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers and large companies.
  • The mandates have faced a series of lawsuits from Republican-led states, businesses and religious coalitions.

Go deeper: John Roberts' long game

Go deeper

Bob Herman
6 hours ago - Health

Many surprise medical bills are now illegal

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Effective today, federal law bans many types of out-of-network medical bills and puts the onus on doctors and health insurance companies to resolve their payment disputes.

Why it matters: Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief because, in many scenarios, they should no longer face unexpected charges from doctors who are not in their insurance networks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Axios
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What we're watching in 2022

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

The pandemic that never seems to end will likely dominate our attention in 2022, along with President Biden's struggling agenda and Donald Trump's continuing hold over the GOP.

  • Here’s what else Axios’ newsletter authors and expert reporters will be watching — from interest rates to Big Tech scrutiny to whether last year's climate pledges will lead to meaningful action this year. (Sign up for their newsletters here.)
Go deeper (3 min. read)
Ina Fried, author of Login
21 hours ago - Technology

CES to end a day early amid Omicron, cancellations

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The organizers of CES said Friday that next week's giant consumer electronics show in Las Vegas will go forward in person, but will end one day early.

Why it matters: The event is a major revenue source for the Consumer Technology Association, but many large tech companies and media outlets are choosing not to attend in person amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)