Supreme Court schedules Jan. 7 oral arguments on Biden's vaccine mandates

Shawna Chen

President Biden during a meeting at the White House on Dec. 22. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will hold oral arguments on Jan. 7 to consider legal challenges to President Biden's COVID vaccine mandates for health care workers and large companies.

Why it matters: The mandates have faced a series of legal challenges from Republican-led states, businesses and religious coalitions.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's COVID culpability

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In its never-ending race to stay ahead of the coronavirus, the Biden administration keeps falling behind.

Why it matters: The U.S. is facing an overwhelming surge of cases driven by the Omicron variant less than six months after President Biden celebrated "Independence from COVID-⁠19," and experts say the administration could have done more to better prepare the country.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyRebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads

Participants in a demonstration against the coronavirus measures walk past a counter-demonstration in Lower Saxony, Osnabrück, Germany, on Dec. 18. Photo: Lino Mirgeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are returning in countries across Europe as case counts rise from the quickly spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Threat level: Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's Europe chief, said Tuesday that governments should prepare for "a significant surge" in COVID-19 cases, as Germany and Portugal became the latest countries to announce new measures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
21 hours ago - World

Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receiving a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the central Israeli city of Kfar Sab in August. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Tuesday he's ordered the rollout of a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in response to the threat of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Israel is believed to be the first country to offer a fourth coronavirus dose to citizens.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow