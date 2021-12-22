Sign up for our daily briefing

Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate

Shawna Chen

A health care worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the University of New Mexico's Gallup campus on March 23. Photo: Cate Dingley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected, without comment, a bid to challenge New Mexico's vaccine mandate for workers in hospitals, nursing homes and prisons, among other settings.

Why it matters: The court has repeatedly denied bids to block states' vaccine mandates, including in New York and Maine.

Details: The New Mexico requirement, which includes medical and religious exemptions, took effect in August.

  • Two women, including a former nurse who was fired after refusing to get the vaccine, argued in their petition that the mandate violates their "constitutional rights to bodily integrity and to engage in one’s chosen profession."
  • Justice Neil Gorsuch, who handles appeals to the Supreme Court from New Mexico, denied the application to block the order.

Shawna Chen
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated

President Biden told unvaccinated Americans Tuesday that getting the COVID vaccine is "your patriotic duty" and "an obligation to your country."

Why it matters: Biden's remarks come amid a surge in new cases largely driven by the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the U.S.

Paige Hopkins
Dec 20, 2021 - Health

D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases surge

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Monday and announced a number of new policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, including the reinstatement of the city's indoor mask mandate and a booster requirement for D.C. government employees.

Driving the news: The recent case surge comes amid the rise of the Omicron variant and as COVID tests are harder to find—all while many D.C.-area residents prepare to gather with family and friends for the holiday season.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
