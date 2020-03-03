Charlie Kirk leads pro-Trump youthquake with new book

Charlie Kirk, 26, a favorite of President Trump's, is out today with "The MAGA Doctrine," a manifesto for the young "Make America Great Again" crowd.

Why it matters: Kirk is founder and president of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth activist group on over 2,000 high school and college campuses.

The book became an Amazon #1 bestseller after Trump tweeted Sunday night that a Kirk interview on Fox News was "Amazing!!! ... This is a really GREAT book. Support Charlie Kirk!"

What they're saying: Kirk said his favorite page is Page 8: "Trump has swept aside an astonishing number of conservative taboos, once-dominant institutions, and once-unbreakable rules ..."

"[T]he Republican Party is in some sense no longer a conservative party, no longer the party of Reagan, but instead a Trump-remade populist party."

