Charlie Kirk leads pro-Trump youthquake with new book

Mike Allen

Cover: Broadside Books

Charlie Kirk, 26, a favorite of President Trump's, is out today with "The MAGA Doctrine," a manifesto for the young "Make America Great Again" crowd.

Why it matters: Kirk is founder and president of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth activist group on over 2,000 high school and college campuses.

  • The book became an Amazon #1 bestseller after Trump tweeted Sunday night that a Kirk interview on Fox News was "Amazing!!! ... This is a really GREAT book. Support Charlie Kirk!"

What they're saying: Kirk said his favorite page is Page 8: "Trump has swept aside an astonishing number of conservative taboos, once-dominant institutions, and once-unbreakable rules ..."

  • "[T]he Republican Party is in some sense no longer a conservative party, no longer the party of Reagan, but instead a Trump-remade populist party."

Marisa Fernandez

Ivanka Trump changes party registration: "I am a proud Trump Republican"

Ivanka Trump at the State Department. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump told the New York Times Monday that she has registered as a Republican for the first time in order to vote for her father Donald Trump in the New York primary.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump's role in the White House has been seen by some as a bridge to moderates based on her more progressive views on climate change, gun control, pay equity and parental leave.

Orion Rummler

Republicans and Democrats react to Mitt Romney voting to convict Trump

Romney and Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) at Trump's State of the Union address on Feb. 4. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

After Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to convict President Trump for abuse of power in the impeachment trial Wednesday, Republicans doubled down to rebuke the senator while Democrats rushed to his defense.

What he's saying: "I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision, and in some quarters, I will be vehemently denounced," Romney said on the Senate floor Wednesday. "I am sure to hear abuse from the President and his supporters."

Rashaan Ayesh

Republican Joe Walsh ends presidential campaign

Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh announced he is ending his longshot campaign to beat President Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries during an interview with CNN on Friday morning.

What Walsh is saying: "I am ending my candidacy for President of the United States. Look, I got into this because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican, a Republican out there every day calling out this president for how unfit he is. I want to stop Trump. I believe he is a threat to the county. He can't be stopped within the Republican party...It's not a party. It's a cult."

