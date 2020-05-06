1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Chamber of Commerce unveils state-by-state reopening map

In an effort to combat what it calls a confusing patchwork of reopening guidance, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce debuted Wednesday an interactive map with state-specific information to help businesses navigate local rules and guidelines.

Why it matters: The chamber has urged federal, state and local officials to move to a more unified approach.

  • The map entries include information about employee screening, limits on crowd sizes, workplace requirements for personal protecting equipment, cleaning/sanitation procedures, plus sector-specific guidance for retail, restaurants, childcare and more.

Neil Bradley, the chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, told Axios in a phone interview that the current system is creating "total confusion" for employees, workers and customers.

  • He said the most successful reopenings have been with personal services where one can make an appointment, making it possible to limit the number of people in a location at one time.
  • But for a restaurant, for instance, "you can’t general enough revenue at 25% occupancy."
  • In some places, Bradley said, childcare restrictions have "limited the ability of working parents to come back."

Getting to know the KBO

Logos: KBO; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season began late Monday night, and with ESPN set to air six live games each week, it's time we get to know what this league, which began in 1982, is all about.

The state of play: In the world baseball hierarchy, talent evaluators rank the KBO beneath MLB, NPB (Japan) and AAA (MiLB), but above AA, High A, CPBL (Taiwan) and Low A.

Where the virus is spreading fastest

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Census Bureau. Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In addition to keeping an eye on the tragic, and climbing, numbers of total coronavirus cases and deaths across the U.S., it's important to watch how those trends are playing out over time at the state level.

Why it matters: Rising, or falling, numbers of cases is one of the key metrics for determining where mitigation efforts are working and when the economy can begin to reopen.

New polling shows warning signs for GOP-held Senate seats

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A raft of new polls from states with competitive Senate races shows momentum veering away from Republican incumbents at a time when doubts are also growing about President Trump’s re-election prospects.

The big picture: To win control of the Senate, Democrats likely will have to flip five of eight competitive seats with a Republican incumbent. Of the six races with recent polling, Democrats lead in five and trail by just one point in the other.

