In an effort to combat what it calls a confusing patchwork of reopening guidance, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce debuted Wednesday an interactive map with state-specific information to help businesses navigate local rules and guidelines.

Why it matters: The chamber has urged federal, state and local officials to move to a more unified approach.

The map entries include information about employee screening, limits on crowd sizes, workplace requirements for personal protecting equipment, cleaning/sanitation procedures, plus sector-specific guidance for retail, restaurants, childcare and more.

Neil Bradley, the chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, told Axios in a phone interview that the current system is creating "total confusion" for employees, workers and customers.