Business to warn against patchwork rules

Mike Allen

Maryland State Police Detective Steve Dulski gets a trim at Old Line Barbers in Bel Air after Gov. Larry Hogan let essential employees get haircuts. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will send a letter next week urging President Trump, governors, mayors and county officials to work together on consistent rules for a staged reopening, Neil Bradley, the chamber's executive vice president and chief policy officer, told me in a phone interview.

What Bradley is saying: "As much as possible, we want them to mirror each other, and not have needless differences" on such matters as temperature checks, Bradley said.

A draft of the letter says: "[W]e urge you to refrain from converting public health and safety guidance into regulations."

  • "Second, we encourage you to the maximum extent possible to ensure guidance is generally consistent across our federal, state, and local governments.”

Bradley told me that after consulting businesses and partners in all 50 states, he sees three ways that reopening America could be fumbled:

  1. Substituting bureaucracy for proven best practices, with "overly prescriptive" guidelines or regulations about new rules for the workplace.
  2. Business could quickly "become paralyzed by a patchwork of differing requirements at different levels of government." On a conference call with Bradley yesterday, a utility executive talked about tracking requirements in 2,000 jurisdictions, each with its own little twist.
  3. Employers could be frozen by fear of what Bradley called "frivolous lawsuits," such as employees or customers saying they were exposed to the virus in a workplace. Federal or state legislation may be needed, Bradley said.

Axios

Southern states plunge into coronavirus reopenings

Joe Farley wears a mask as he gets a haircut at the just reopened Salon À la Mode in Dallas. Photo: LM Otero/AP

Multiple states are preparing to plunge into the unknown with partial coronavirus reopenings for non-essential businesses, and Georgia and Oklahoma will lead the way.

Why it matters: We have no idea how this will go, but experts emphasize that prematurely lifting the lockdowns could create a surge a surge in new cases.

20 hours ago - Health
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's deflating, but it would be derelict to ignore: The hope of anything approximating normal in the coming months — and probably well beyond — is gone. 

Why it matters: It's great and normal to cheer for a miracle cure or sudden coronavirus retreat. But the experts who study the virus closest seem unanimous in their verdict that our health, economic and social pain will persist for many months to come. 

1 hour ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 2,834,134 — Total deaths: 198,405 — Total recoveries — 802,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 906,551 — Total deaths: 52,042 — Total recoveries — 99,120 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Military latest: USS Kidd forced to port after 18 sailors test positive for coronavirus.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. World latest: India eases some strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions
  7. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

