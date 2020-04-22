1 hour ago - Health

The risk of reopening too soon

Caitlin Owens
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Southwest Georgia has one of the nation's largest number of coronavirus cases after accounting for its small population, and yet Gov. Brian Kemp announced this week that the state is beginning to lift its social distancing measures.

Why it matters: Anywhere in America — including rural or suburban communities — can become the next coronavirus hotspot, if the pandemic is mishandled.

The big picture: If any city or state begins lifting social distancing measures without the right public health measures in place, they run the risk of allowing the virus to get out of control.

  • If the city or state already has a high and growing caseload, the effect of lifting the measures is akin to pouring gasoline on a fire.

Between the lines: Rural areas may have lower overall case numbers than cities, as is expected, but they also generally have much weaker health care systems that can easily become overwhelmed.

The bottom line: There is no ignoring or escaping the coronavirus for the sake of the economy. An economy can't function if people are too scared or too sick to go to work or go out to buy things.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Oil prices continued to slide in Asian trading Wednesday, as the novel coronavirus causes an unprecedented demand crash. The Brent crude futures fell 13% to $16.82 a barrel and the June contract for West Texas Intermediate dropped 3% to $11.20 a barrel, per CNBC.

The big picture: Several countries and regions in Europe, Asia and the U.S. are beginning to ease lockdown restrictions. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine progress.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health
U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 45,000 early Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 825,000 people and over 75,500 have recovered from the virus in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 4.1 million tests have been conducted.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

CDC director warns winter wave of coronavirus could be more deadly

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield warned in an interview with the Washington Post Tuesday that the second wave of the coronavirus this winter could be even more deadly due to its alignment with the start of flu season.

Why it matters: Redfield urged state and federal officials to use this time to prepare by ramping up testing capacity and contact tracing. He also stressed the need for Americans to understand the importance of social distancing as states lift stay-at-home orders, calling protests against the restrictions "not helpful."

13 hours ago - Health