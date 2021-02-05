Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Thomas Donohue to leave U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Thomas Donohue, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Board leadership at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is close to naming Thomas Donohue's successor, and is expected to appoint Suzanne Clark as its next leader, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: As CEO, Donohue, 83, built the chamber into a political powerhouse that supports pro-business policies, contributes huge sums largely to Republicans and promises to give its international and domestic members a voice in Washington.

  • The Chamber worked closely with the Trump administration on economic and trade policy, and played a role in the passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement.
  • But Donohue recently found himself in hot water for distancing himself from some Republican lawmakers and endorsing a slate of House Democrats last cycle, leading to a tense phone call with President Trump, Axios reported in September.

The big picture: Donohue was among many CEOs who called on Trump in mid-November to acknowledge the outcome of the election and began cooperating with the incoming Biden administration.

  • "President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running," Donohue said.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airline woes intensify with new COVID-19 variants

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New restrictions on international border-crossings, combined with faltering COVID-19 immunization efforts, have dashed hopes for a significant rebound in air travel in 2021.

Why it matters: For global aviation, which suffered its worst year in history in 2020, the misery is likely to continue, holding back a broader economic recovery.

Axios
3 hours ago - Podcasts

Ndamukong Suh on the Super Bowl and business beyond football

Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh will be on the field this Sunday, trying to win his Buccaneers a championship. Off the field, Suh has been quietly building a business empire that has nothing to do with sacks or touchdown dances.

Axios Re:Cap speaks to Suh about the trend of pro athletes forming non-sports careers well before retirement, his thoughts about the big game and his favorite NFL quarterback to hit.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan

The House voted 219-209 on Friday afternoon to approve a budget resolution that will be used to facilitate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal.

Why it matters: Passing the stimulus package via the budget reconciliation process allows Democrats to sidestep the 60-vote threshold needed in the Senate to approve most major legislation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)