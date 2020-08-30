1 hour ago - Technology

Final Chadwick Boseman tweet most liked ever

Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

The final post on Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account announcing the celebrated actor and producer's death at age 43 has, in less than 24 hours, become the most liked tweet of all time, Twitter announced on Saturday.

Why it matters: It shows the impact Boseman had on so many lives through his work that saw him portray Black icons Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson and James Brown, and becoming a hero to children everywhere for his portrayal of T'Challa in "Black Panther."

  • The former playwright never publicly disclosed he was being treated for cancer over the past four years as his career boomed and he is being remembered as an icon in his own right for breaking boundaries in Hollywood.

The big picture: The tweet had 5.9 million likes and 2.9M retweets by the evening, compared to the previous set by former President Barack Obama in the above post, which has garnered 4.3M likes and 1.6M retweets

Ursula Perano
12 hours ago - Economy & Business

What they're saying: The loss of Chadwick Boseman

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Family, friends and fans of actor Chadwick Boseman are mourning the loss of the 43-year-old who died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Why it matters: Boseman was most known for his portrayal of King T'Challa in the 2018 film the "Black Panther," which sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 24,896,303 — Total deaths: 840,407 — Total recoveries: 16,314,153Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 5,959,817 — Total deaths: 182,726 — Total recoveries: 2,140,614 — Total tests: 76,849,918Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. U.S.: The shifting geography of telemedicine
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surgeBerlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Health

The shifting geography of telemedicine

Data shows that while telemedicine has boomed during the pandemic, its growth has varied depending on different states' lockdown policies.

Why it matters: As the pandemic begins to come under control, how lasting the telemedicine boom will be depends ultimately on whether the services can truly replace doctors.

