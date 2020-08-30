Final Chadwick Boseman tweet most liked ever

The final post on Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account announcing the celebrated actor and producer's death at age 43 has, in less than 24 hours, become the most liked tweet of all time, Twitter announced on Saturday.

Why it matters: It shows the impact Boseman had on so many lives through his work that saw him portray Black icons Thurgood Marshall, Jackie Robinson and James Brown, and becoming a hero to children everywhere for his portrayal of T'Challa in "Black Panther."

The former playwright never publicly disclosed he was being treated for cancer over the past four years as his career boomed and he is being remembered as an icon in his own right for breaking boundaries in Hollywood.

The big picture: The tweet had 5.9 million likes and 2.9M retweets by the evening, compared to the previous set by former President Barack Obama in the above post, which has garnered 4.3M likes and 1.6M retweets

