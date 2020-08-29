What they're saying: The loss of Chadwick Boseman

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Family, friends and fans of actor Chadwick Boseman are mourning the loss of the 43-year-old who died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
Why it matters: Boseman was most known for his portrayal of King T'Challa in the 2018 film the "Black Panther," which sent shockwaves through Hollywood.
- A statement from his family called the role "the honor of his career."
- His family wrote that from "Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."
His condition was not publicly known, and he passed at home alongside his wife and family.
What they're saying: Boseman's colleagues and fans are paying tribute to the actor.
- "Black Panther" co-star Angela Bassett wrote on Instagram: "This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...‘thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...’. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince."
- Samuel L. Jackson wrote: "THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed."
- Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted: "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference."
- Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted:"The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes."
- Marvel Studios: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever."
- Marvel's "Captain America" actor Chris Evans tweeted: "I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."