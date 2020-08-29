1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What they're saying: The loss of Chadwick Boseman

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Family, friends and fans of actor Chadwick Boseman are mourning the loss of the 43-year-old who died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Why it matters: Boseman was most known for his portrayal of King T'Challa in the 2018 film the "Black Panther," which sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

  • A statement from his family called the role "the honor of his career."
  • His family wrote that from "Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

His condition was not publicly known, and he passed at home alongside his wife and family.

What they're saying: Boseman's colleagues and fans are paying tribute to the actor.

  • "Black Panther" co-star Angela Bassett wrote on Instagram: "This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...‘thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...’. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince."
  • Samuel L. Jackson wrote: "THANK YOU @chadwickboseman for all you gave us. We needed it & will always cherish it! A talented & giving artist & brother who will be sorely missed."
  • Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted: "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference."
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted:"The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes."
  • Marvel Studios: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever."
  • Marvel's "Captain America" actor Chris Evans tweeted: "I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King."

The science of stoking fear

At a New Hampshire rally last night, the Trump campaign supplied signs saying "PEACEFUL PROTESTER" and "THIS IS A PEACEFUL PROTEST." Photo: Charles Krupa/AP

Corporations and advocacy groups have used fear to sell products and messages for decades.

The big picture: Academics codified it as the "fear drive" method in the 1950s, referring to the idea that engaging with fear can be the motivation for people to buy into anything that would make the feeling of fear go away. 

Elon Musk's Neuralink wants to read your brain

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Elon Musk gave the world a progress update on his brain-machine interface startup Neuralink on Friday, showcasing a small implant that can read and transmit the neural activity of a pig.

Why it matters: The Neuralink implant still has yet to be tested in human beings, but it's part of a wave of brain-machine interface technologies that aim to address neurological diseases and injuries, and eventually directly link human brains to the internet.

Thousands allowed home after cooler weather slows California wildfires

Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

A wave of cooler temperatures and humidity is quelling the wildfires that spread across California in recent weeks, allowing thousands of evacuated residents to return to their homes, AP reports.

The big picture: At least seven people have died as hundred of wildfires burned 2,000 square miles. Approximately 170,000 residents were facing evacuation orders at the fires' peak.

