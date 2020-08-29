What they're saying: The loss of Chadwick Boseman

Family, friends and fans of actor Chadwick Boseman are mourning the loss of the 43-year-old who died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Why it matters: Boseman was most known for his portrayal of King T'Challa in the 2018 film the "Black Panther," which sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

A statement from his family called the role "the honor of his career."

His family wrote that from "Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

His condition was not publicly known, and he passed at home alongside his wife and family.

What they're saying: Boseman's colleagues and fans are paying tribute to the actor.