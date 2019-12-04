The case for Oklahoma: If they beat Baylor and Utah loses, they could earn their fourth playoff berth in six years. And even if Utah wins, the Sooners could leapfrog them if they win in more impressive fashion.

The case for Baylor: If they beat Oklahoma and Utah loses to Oregon, the Bears could get in. Remember: Just three years ago, this program was in complete disarray following Art Briles' dismissal.

Of course, this is all assuming LSU beats Georgia and Clemson beats Virginia. If Georgia wins, they're in. If Virginia wins, things could get weird.

