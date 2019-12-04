With the top four sports unchanged, Utah moved to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, with Oklahoma moving to No. 6 and Baylor gaining two spots to No. 7.
The case for Utah: Four of the last five teams ranked No. 5 entering conference championship weekend went on to make the playoff. So a win over Oregon could put the Utes through.
The case for Oklahoma: If they beat Baylor and Utah loses, they could earn their fourth playoff berth in six years. And even if Utah wins, the Sooners could leapfrog them if they win in more impressive fashion.
The case for Baylor: If they beat Oklahoma and Utah loses to Oregon, the Bears could get in. Remember: Just three years ago, this program was in complete disarray following Art Briles' dismissal.
Of course, this is all assuming LSU beats Georgia and Clemson beats Virginia. If Georgia wins, they're in. If Virginia wins, things could get weird.
