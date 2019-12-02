Alabama's 48-45 loss to Auburn on Saturday knocked the Crimson Tide out of the playoff race — and made life a whole lot easier for the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Why it matters: Heading into conference championship weekend, four one-loss teams from three Power Five conferences — Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor — have at least a shot of earning the final playoff berth behind undefeated LSU, Ohio State and Clemson.
Championships:
- Pac-12: Utah vs. Oregon
- Big 12: Baylor vs. Oklahoma
- SEC: Georgia vs. LSU
- Big Ten: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
- ACC: Clemson vs. Virginia
Looking ahead: Ohio State and LSU are in no matter what happens this weekend, and Clemson is in as long as they beat Virginia. Assuming that happens...
- If Georgia wins, they're in.
- If Georgia loses and Oklahoma and Utah both win by similar margins, I'd give the slight edge to Utah (cue the hate mail from Sooners fans).
- If Georgia loses, Baylor beats Oklahoma and Oregon beats Utah, Baylor could get in (though a two-loss Georgia team might still have a stronger case).
Elsewhere...
- Fired: Missouri fired Barry Odom, Boston College fired Steve Addazio, USF fired Charlie Strong and Ole Miss fired Matt Luke.
- Hired: Rutgers is bringing back former head coach Greg Schiano on an eight-year, $32 million contract.
- Watch: Epic video of Heisman favorite Joe Burreaux.