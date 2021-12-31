Sign up for our daily briefing

CES to end a day early amid Omicron, cancellations

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo Illustration: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The organizers of CES said Friday that next week's giant consumer electronics show in Las Vegas will go forward in person, but will end one day early.

Why it matters: The event is a major revenue source for the Consumer Technology Association, but many large tech companies and media outlets are choosing not to attend in person amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The latest: CTA said in a statement that it was shortening the show to run Jan. 5-7 "as an additional safety measure." The organization did not immediately respond to a question from Axios as to how ending a day early would increase safety.

  • Since last week, many key companies including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, AT&T have announced they were scrapping in-person attendance.
  • T-Mobile, a major sponsor, said it would not appear in person and that CEO Mike Sievert would not deliver a keynote as scheduled.
  • Most large tech media organizations are also covering the event remotely, including CNET, Engadget, The Verge, TechCrunch, IGN and TechRadar.

Yes, but: CTA noted on Friday that more than 2,200 companies will be there in person, including 143 added in just the last two weeks.

  • Attendees will required to be vaccinated and to do a self-test before entering the event.

John FrankAlayna Alvarez
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The latest on Colorado’s Marshall Fire

An Arvada firefighter walks back to the firetruck as a fast moving wildfire swept through a Louisville neighborhood, destroying cars and homes. Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images

The wind-fueled flames of the Marshall Fire dashed from house to house yesterday, torching entire neighborhoods and skipping others, indiscriminately destroying lives and capping a difficult year in Colorado.

The latest: The orange flames that lit up the skies around Boulder County left behind a black-and-white scene Friday, as snow fell on charred homes and piles of gray ash.

Andrew FreedmanBen Geman
Updated 3 hours ago - Science

Climate changes linked to Colorado's fire disaster

Fire takes over a business in Louisville, Colorado. on Dec. 30. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Boulder, Colorado-area wildfires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months.

Why it matters: The Marshall Fire that consumed at least 1,600 acres on Thursday destroyed nearly 600 homes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a Thursday news conference.

David Nather
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: America's fears rise for 2022

Expand chart
Data: Momentive/SurveyMonkey; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Americans are less optimistic and more nervous about what 2022 has in store for the world than they were heading into 2021, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll.

  • And this year, democracy ranked second among the issues survey respondents said matter most to them, behind jobs and the economy and just ahead of health care.
