CES to end a day early amid Omicron, cancellations

The organizers of CES said Friday that next week's giant consumer electronics show in Las Vegas will go forward in person, but will end one day early.

Why it matters: The event is a major revenue source for the Consumer Technology Association, but many large tech companies and media outlets are choosing not to attend in person amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The latest: CTA said in a statement that it was shortening the show to run Jan. 5-7 "as an additional safety measure." The organization did not immediately respond to a question from Axios as to how ending a day early would increase safety.

Since last week, many key companies including Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, AT&T have announced they were scrapping in-person attendance.

T-Mobile, a major sponsor, said it would not appear in person and that CEO Mike Sievert would not deliver a keynote as scheduled.

Most large tech media organizations are also covering the event remotely, including CNET, Engadget, The Verge, TechCrunch, IGN and TechRadar.

Yes, but: CTA noted on Friday that more than 2,200 companies will be there in person, including 143 added in just the last two weeks.

Attendees will required to be vaccinated and to do a self-test before entering the event.

