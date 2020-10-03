57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Census Bureau says it will continue count through Oct. 31, per court order

Census workers stand outside Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Census Bureau said Friday it will continue its count through Oct. 31 as ordered by a federal judge, and not the end of next week as it previously indicated.

Driving the news: The statement came one day after U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh said the Census Bureau, as well as the Department of Commerce violated her Sept. 24 injunction order "in several ways" and "a flood of emails to the Court and the parties suggests ongoing non-compliance in the field."

  • The Sept. 24 injunction said the Census Bureau could not end the census a month early.
  • Koh on Thursday ordered the bureau to text message all of its employees, "notifying them of the Court’s Injunction Order, stating that the October 5, 2020 'target date; is not operative, and stating that data collection operations will continue through October 31, 2020."
  • She also ordered Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham to file a declaration by Monday confirming that the agency was complying with the Sept. 24 order.
  • Koh threatened sanctions or contempt proceedings if the agency and its officials violated her order again.

What they're saying: In its statement on Friday, the Census Bureau said it sent the following statement to its its workers:

“As a result of court orders, the October 5, 2020 target date is not operative, and data collection operations will continue through October 31, 2020. Employees should continue to work diligently and enumerate as many people as possible. Contact your supervisor with any questions.”

Context: Koh's order on Thursday came after the Census Bureau tweeted that Wilber Ross, the Secretary of Commerce, "announced a target date of October 5, 2020 to conclude 2020 Census self-response and field data collection operations."

  • Koh said "the decision [to end the census early] also risks further undermining trust in the Bureau and its partners, sowing more confusion, and depressing Census participation."

Jacob Knutson
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Attorney General William Barr at the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway said in a tweet on Friday night that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing a mild cough while beginning a "quarantine process in consultation with physicians."

Why it matters: Conway was present at the White House last Saturday to watch Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days" — Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment — Biden says he received 2 COVID-19 tests before visiting Michigan — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker — White House has no plans to mandate masks.
  2. Health: Age and obesity put Trump at high risk for severe coronavirus infection Health officials warn of "twindemic"Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Media: Chris Wallace to Fox News viewers: "Wear the damn mask."
  5. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 34,495,372 — Total deaths: 1,026,646 — Total recoveries: 23,950,577Map.
  6. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 7,331,241 — Total deaths: 208,691 — Total recoveries: 2,873,369 — Total tests: 105,964,193Map.
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) speaking during a Judiciary Committee hearing in September. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in a statement Friday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus, writing: "I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well."

Why it matters: Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tillis also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 30.

