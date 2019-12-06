Cellphone-related injuries have skyrocketed over the last decade, according to a new study in JAMA Otolaryngology.
By the numbers: Nearly 40% of injuries between January 1998 and December 2017 were among people ages 13 to 29, and many of them were "associated with common activities, such as texting while walking."
- Lacerations, contusions and abrasions were the most common diagnoses.
The rise of the smartphone, particularly the iPhone️, was apparently pretty dangerous.
- "Providing constant access to a variety of applications and internet browsers, these devices have become a necessary but potentially dangerous tool used by most people in the United States," the study's authors write.
