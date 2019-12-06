New data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey show that 6.2 million middle school and high school students use tobacco, the highest level since 2000.
Why it matters: Tobacco use among middle schoolers and high schoolers remains high thanks to the popularity of e-cigarettes.
- Health advocates and some states are blaming misleading advertising, media and inconspicuous vape devices like Juul for enticing kids to try e-cigarettes.
Findings: This year, NYTS asked teens why they smoked e-cigarettes. More than half cited their curiosity and almost one-fourth said they tried them because of the flavors.
- E-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among high school and middle school students for the sixth year in a row.
- About seven in 10 middle and high school students currently using tobacco used flavored tobacco products.