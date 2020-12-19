A CDC advisory committee on Saturday voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for people 18 years and older, per CNN.

Driving the news: The recommendation comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine.

What's next: CDC Director Robert Redfield is expected to accept the panel's recommendation this weekend, CNN reported.

Millions of doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to thousands of sites nationwide starting Sunday, Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, said at a news conference Saturday.

A CDC committee will decide on Sunday which "priority group" should come next, with "essential workers" like teachers and law enforcement likely to be recommended, per the New York Times.

The big picture Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been allocated for the coming week, per CNN.

Go deeper: FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use