Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
An estimated 81,000 people died from a drug overdose between June 2019 and May 2020, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday.
Why it matters: The provisional data suggests the pandemic accelerated overdose deaths.
The big picture: The report aligns with previous data showing overdose deaths spiked during the first three months of 2020. The agency estimates the U.S. will surpass last year's record.
By the numbers: Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are the culprit for most of the deaths. Their use increased about 38% compared to 2018-2019 data.
- 10 western states reported over a 98% increase in synthetic opioid-involved deaths.
- Overdose deaths involving cocaine also increased by 26.5% nationwide.
What they're saying: “The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.