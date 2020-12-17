Get the latest market trends in your inbox

CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

An estimated 81,000 people died from a drug overdose between June 2019 and May 2020, the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Thursday.

Why it matters: The provisional data suggests the pandemic accelerated overdose deaths.

The big picture: The report aligns with previous data showing overdose deaths spiked during the first three months of 2020. The agency estimates the U.S. will surpass last year's record.

By the numbers: Synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are the culprit for most of the deaths. Their use increased about 38% compared to 2018-2019 data.

  • 10 western states reported over a 98% increase in synthetic opioid-involved deaths.
  • Overdose deaths involving cocaine also increased by 26.5% nationwide.

What they're saying: “The disruption to daily life due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit those with substance use disorder hard,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement.

Marisa Fernandez
9 hours ago - Health

Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

There were nearly 12,000 more deaths than expected among young adults between March and July, according to new research published Wednesday in JAMA.

Why it matters: Only 38% of deaths in this age group were attributed directly to COVID-19, which suggests that COVID-19–related mortality may have been under-detected.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
10 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The pace of new coronavirus infections leveled off over the past week, but the nationwide caseload is still dangerously high.

The big picture: Throughout the fall, new cases skyrocketed to record levels. It's good news that they're no longer skyrocketing, but holding steady at record or near-record highs is nothing to cheer about.

Shawna Chen
19 hours ago - Health

Extra doses of Pfizer vaccine could expand U.S. supply

An infectious disease doctor in California receives the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, Dec. 17. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty

Pfizer vaccine vials contain extra doses that could boost America's supply by up to 40%, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The U.S. has 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to inoculate 50 million people but declined to buy more doses earlier this year. The vaccine is first being administrated to frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.

