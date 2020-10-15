Overdose deaths spiked in the first few months of 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Overdose deaths increased by about 10% in the first three months of 2020, compared to the same time period last year, preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.
What's next: The agency estimates the U.S. will suffer more than 75,500 drug-related deaths in 2020, surpassing last year's record.
By the numbers: 19,416 Americans died by overdose January through March — about 3,000 more compared to the same time period last year.
- Overdose deaths in rural South Dakota increased the most by 50%, from 62 to 93 fatalities.
- Both California and Florida increased by 20%, adding about 1,000 more overdose deaths than last year.