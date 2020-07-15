1 hour ago - Health

About 71,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019

A Drug Enforcement Administration chemist handling a powder containing fentanyl in 2019. Photo: Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images

Roughly 71,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The figure represents a new record for the U.S. and follows 2018's slight drop in overdoses — the first time the number had gone down in almost 30 years.

By the numbers: Synthetic opioids such as fentanyl drove 2019's increase, accounting for 36,500 overdose deaths, according to AP.

  • Deaths from cocaine and methamphetamine overdoses also jumped.
  • More than 30 states are experiencing an uptick in overdose deaths.

The big picture: The rise comes despite lawmakers allotting billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic.

  • Health officials fear the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing recession may push overdose deaths higher this year as some Americans double down on their worst habits to cope with the mental and emotional stress of the outbreak.

Ina Fried
Updated 8 mins ago - Technology

Bitcoin scam hacks Twitter accounts of Obama, Biden, Bill Gates and others

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A number of prominent Twitter accounts, including those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, appear to have been compromised Wednesday, posting messages tied to a cryptocurrency scam.

The big picture: One bitcoin wallet linked to the scam appears to have received the equivalent of over $100,000, according to CNBC.

Marisa Fernandez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 62% say Trump is hurting efforts to slow spread of coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

62% of registered voters say President Trump is hurting efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, compared to 31% who say he's helping, according to a Quinnipiac University poll out Wednesday.

The big picture: 36% of Americans approve of Trump's overall job performance and 60% disapprove — his worst net approval rating since August 2017 and a six-point drop from June. The poll has Joe Biden with a 15% advantage nationally over Trump, widening his lead from last month by seven points.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Wednesday after being hospitalized Tuesday morning for a possible infection, according to the Supreme Court. "She is at home and doing well," a spokesperson said.

Why it matters: The 87-year-old liberal justice has battled health complications for years, including a cancer diagnosis that she beat in January of this year. In May, Ginsburg was hospitalized and received nonsurgical treatment for a gallbladder condition.

