CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

About 24,000 more people died in New York City from March 11 through May 2 than would normally be expected by researchers, suggesting that the coronavirus death toll may be significantly higher than the state's official tally of nearly 19,000, according to data released Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The more than 5,000 "excess deaths" reflect the difficulty of accurately capturing the coronavirus death toll, which many experts believe is being undercounted globally.

  • Deaths of people with chronic health problems closely associated with coronavirus fatalities like heart disease, respiratory conditions or diabetes “might not be recognized as being directly attributable to COVID-19,” per the report.
  • “Excess deaths refer to the number of deaths above expected seasonal baseline levels, regardless of the reported cause of death," the report says.

Between the lines: Some of these deaths could be also a result of delays in people seeking critical care due to shutdowns and other byproducts of the pandemic. The Washington Post has reported that in virus hotspots around the world, there is a "silent sub-epidemic of people who need care at hospitals but dare not come in."

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Commuters return to work on Market Street in Manchester. Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The U.K. government released Monday a 60-page plan to reopen its economy by easing the coronavirus lockdown restrictions that it has maintained since March.

The state of play: The plan advises all people to wear face coverings in enclosed spaces and to avoid public transportation — but says that "all workers who cannot work from home should travel to work if their workplace is open."

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Officials are "racing to contain" a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Capitol Hill after three top Trump administration officials, the Senate Health Committee chairman and the chief of naval operations self-quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, per the New York Times.

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn are self-isolating, days after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and Trump's valet tested positive. The trio is scheduled to testify remotely at a Senate hearing Tuesday that will be chaired via video by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is in self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

