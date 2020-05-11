14 mins ago - Health

New York to open certain low-risk businesses statewide this week

New York will ease some coronavirus-related restrictions and open "certain low risk businesses and recreational activities" statewide starting May 15, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Why it matters: It's a sign that New York has seen the worst of its coronavirus outbreak and is slowly looking to return to normalcy, though Cuomo has cautioned at every chance he gets that a rush to reopen without proper precautions in place could be devastating.

Details ... As part of New York's modified restrictions:

  • Retail stores will be allowed to do curbside pickup, while essential retail will continue working under previous restrictions.
  • Residents will be allowed to participate in low-risk outdoor activities like tennis, gardening and landscaping and drive-in movie theaters.
  • Local officials will be responsible for having testing and tracing systems in place.
  • Local officials will also have to monitor infection rates on "a day-to-day basis, if not an hour-to-hour basis," Cuomo said.

Cuomo also mandated that regions must meet seven metrics in order to reopen:

  1. 14-day decline in hospitalizations OR under 15 new hospitalizations (3-day average)
  2. 14-day decline in hospitalized deaths OR under 5 new (3-day average)
  3. New hospitalizations — under 2 per 100,000 residents (3-day rolling average)
  4. Share of total beds available (threshold of 30%)
  5. Share of ICU beds available (threshold of 30%)
  6. 30 per 1,000 residents tested monthly (7-day average of new tests per day)
  7. 30 contact tracers per 100,000 residents or to meet current infection rate

What he's saying:

"Depending on how intelligently you increase activity will be the possible effect on the spread of the virus. You need to know what the impact is. You need to know it in real time. And you need to be in a position to respond. If it does not go well and you see that infection rate moving, because the hospitals tell you they see an increase or because your testing data shows an increase, you have to be able to pull the plug."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Officials are "racing to contain" a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Capitol Hill after three top Trump administration officials, the Senate Health Committee chairman and the chief of naval operations self-quarantined following exposure to COVID-19, per the New York Times.

The big picture: NIAID director Anthony Fauci, CDC chief Robert Redfield and FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn are self-isolating, days after Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and Trump's valet tested positive. The trio is scheduled to testify remotely at a Senate hearing Tuesday that will be chaired via video by Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is in self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive.

South Korea's new outbreak should be a warning

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

South Korea — a model for how to handle the coronavirus well — has had to re-tighten some of its commercial restrictions as on Sunday it reported the biggest-single day increase in cases it has seen in over a month with 34 new cases.

Why it matters: The U.S., by contrast, is seeing roughly 25,000 new cases per day — a discrepancy that far outstrips the differences in population between the two countries.

