CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A key U.S. CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend calling mRNA vaccines the preferred COVID vaccine option over Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to concerns over increase risk for blood clots.

Driving the news: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was considering new data from the Johnson & Johnson about how often a rare, but severe blood clot linked to their vaccine occurs.

The big picture: In April, the FDA temporarily halted the use of J&J's vaccine to examine cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of receiving the shot.

What they're saying: Johnson & Johnson officials told the committee the benefits of protection against COVID still outweigh the rare risk of clots.

  • "We are confident in the durability of protection," Penny Heaton, global therapeutic area head of vaccines at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
  • She said the antibody titers peak later than mRNA vaccines, but persist longer, STAT's Helen Branswell wrote. "This durability, this may be crucial in the setting we're in in the US."

The other side: "I just have a real problem with a recommendation for anyone to get a vaccine that one per 100,000 women ages 30 to 49 years old will have a condition with a case fatality rate of 15%," Pablo Sánchez, an ACIP board member and professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University.

  • "I'm not recommending it to any of my patients' parents. I tell them to stay away from it," Sánchez said.
  • But other committee members also raised concern about keeping the J&J vaccine available as an option in the U.S.
  • "Every single day we have patients who are coming into our public health clinics saying they don't want the mRNA vaccines for a variety of reasons," said Matthew Zahn, a non-voting member of ACIP and representative of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
  • "There are people who wouldn't end up being vaccinated if the Janssen vaccine doesn't continue to be available despite the concerns being noted."

Go deeper

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
12 hours ago - Health

COVID cases rising with Christmas — and Omicron — around the corner

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are climbing across the U.S., ahead of a busy holiday week that will likely help the virus spread even more.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 122,000 new cases per day — a slight increase over the past week, but a 41% spike over the past two weeks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
12 hours ago - Health

Booster mandates begin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses, employers and universities are taking the data into their own hands and requiring booster coronavirus shots.

Why it matters: Three shots work better than two at preventing infection, especially against the Omicron variant. But competing definitions of "fully vaccinated" based on where you live or work will inevitably confuse people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
TuAnh Dam
19 hours ago - Health

Navy to discharge sailors who defy COVID vaccine mandate

Navy medical personnel prepare Moderna coronavirus vaccines. Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images

The U.S. Navy will begin discharging service members who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the navy personnel chief announced on Wednesday.

The big picture: The Navy is the latest military branch to move to discharge individuals for refusing to get vaccinated. The Air Force has discharged 27 service members for defying the mandate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

