CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

The surge coincides with students' return to school following the holiday break.

The big picture: The move comes days after the Food and Drug Administration expanded its authorization of Pfizer boosters to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the third shots.

The CDC on Tuesday also updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, recommending that individuals who received the Pfizer shot get a booster five months after getting their second shot instead of six.

The CDC also encouraged children who are immunocompromised between the ages of 5 and 11 to receive a third COVID-19 shot 28 days after their second shot.

