CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

Erin Doherty

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager at a vaccination site at a church in Long Beach, New York, on May 13, 2021. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

  • The surge coincides with students' return to school following the holiday break.

The big picture: The move comes days after the Food and Drug Administration expanded its authorization of Pfizer boosters to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the third shots.

  • The CDC on Tuesday also updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, recommending that individuals who received the Pfizer shot get a booster five months after getting their second shot instead of six.
  • The CDC also encouraged children who are immunocompromised between the ages of 5 and 11 to receive a third COVID-19 shot 28 days after their second shot.

Go deeper: CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

Another point of confusion over COVID guidance

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sought to clarify its COVID isolation guidance Tuesday, it managed to further muddy the waters.

The big picture: The CDC's guidance says people who have tested positive, or those who suspect they have COVID due to symptoms, should isolate for at least five days.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Monica Eng
10 hours ago - Axios Chicago

Chicago sticks with current guidelines for full vaccinations

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

To get into Chicago restaurants, bars and gyms under rules that started this week, you need to prove you're "fully vaccinated" with a full course of approved vaccines — but not necessarily boosted.

  • And Chicago Public Health officials tell Axios they have no plans to change that fully vaxxed definition before the feds do.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
9 hours ago - Health

Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and 7 other nations to curb Omicron

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a press conference Jan. 5 to announce new COVID-19 measures in Hong Kong. Photo: Daniel Suen/AFP via Getty Images

Hong Kong on Wednesday banned all incoming passenger flights from eight countries, including the United States, to prevent the spread of Omicron, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The new restrictions mark the city's strictest COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began two years ago as officials seek to maintain a "zero-covid" policy amid the spread of Omicron, per the Post.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow