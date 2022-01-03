Sign up for our daily briefing

Back to school: Omicron edition

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Months after Delta threatened the fall back-to-school ritual, COVID-19 is again complicating kids' return to the classroom.

Why it matters: While government officials worked to convince school administrators and parents over the last several days that kids could safely get back to in-person learning after the holidays, the reality on the ground amid the spread of Omicron is much more complicated.

What they're saying: "I still believe very firmly and very passionately, not only as an educator but as a parent, that our students belong in the classroom and that we can do it safely," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

  • NIAID director Anthony Fauci pointed to vaccination rates among teachers, growing vaccinations among kids and increased testing.
  • "I think all those things put together, it's safe enough to get those kids back to school, balanced against the deleterious effects of keeping them out," Fauci told ABC News' "This Week."

Yes, but: While many of the nation's school districts are moving ahead with in-person classes, more than 2,100 schools are expected to be closed or open only for remote instruction this week, according to the school tracking website Burbio.

  • Major school districts, such as those in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, extended their holiday break by a few days to allow time to test students and teachers.
  • Smaller districts around the country, including in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey, are opting for remote learning for at least the first week back from the holiday break.

Among the concerns, Omicron numbers are surging and hospitals are already filling up or overwhelmed, fueling concerns that kids' return to schools could further drive up case rates.

Some good news: Early data indicates Omicron may not cause much severe illness.

  • "Given the large number of cases, we have not seen a concomitant increase in the relative percentage of hospitalizations," Fauci told ABC News.
  • "But, again, hospitalizations are often late, lagging indicators," he warned.

The bottom line: As the U.S. gets back to business and school in the new year, Americans will be adjusting to increased testing, changing isolation protocols, and evolving views on the importance of mask quality.

  • Amid the spread of a highly transmissible variant, the next few weeks could prove to be especially challenging.

Yacob Reyes
19 hours ago - Health

Fauci: CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation

Screenshot: CNN's "State of the Union."

NIAID director Anthony Fauci on Sunday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is gauging whether to include a negative COVID test as part of its updated guidance after receiving criticism for not doing so initially.

Why it matters: Fauci's remarks on CNN's "State of the Union" come just a week after the CDC shortened its recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five days if they're asymptomatic.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: FAA warns travelers of additional canceled flights amid Omicron surge — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
  6. Variant tracker
Jennifer A. Kingson
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

What's next for NYC: Mayor Eric Adams

The inauguration of NYC Mayor Eric Adams, as seen on CNN. Photo: Jennifer A. Kingson for Axios.

New York City's charismatic new mayor, Eric Adams, was sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day, promising to bring a fresh set of eyes to a thankless job in a crime-ridden and COVID-weary town.

Why it matters: New York's urban problems — always a national bellwether — have spiraled during the pandemic. This tough-on-crime mayor, a longtime NYC police captain, vows to clean things up but has his hands full.

