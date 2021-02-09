CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Washington Post on Monday that "a vast minority" of the agency's COVID-19 pandemic response guidelines had been "politically swayed" by some staff appointed by former President Trump.

Driving the news: Walensky said CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat was leading a review into the matter and that the agency was updating affected guidelines.

Between the lines: While Walensky did not cite specific examples in her interview, the Post notes that CDC officials had previously complained of political interference from the Trump administration on mask-wearing guidelines and the reopening of churches.