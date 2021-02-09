Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

CDC chief: Trump-appointed aides "politically swayed" some COVID guidelines

CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CDC director Rochelle Walensky told the Washington Post on Monday that "a vast minority" of the agency's COVID-19 pandemic response guidelines had been "politically swayed" by some staff appointed by former President Trump.

Driving the news: Walensky said CDC principal deputy director Anne Schuchat was leading a review into the matter and that the agency was updating affected guidelines.

Between the lines: While Walensky did not cite specific examples in her interview, the Post notes that CDC officials had previously complained of political interference from the Trump administration on mask-wearing guidelines and the reopening of churches.

  • In December, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the chair of the oversight subcommittee tasked with examining the U.S. pandemic response, accused then-CDC chief Robert Redfield of concealing evidence that a Trump appointee attempted to influence the agency's scientific case studies.
  • Politico reported in September that Trump-appointed health department aides interfered with the CDC's weekly COVID-19 reports "in what officials characterized as an attempt to intimidate the reports' authors and water down their communications to health professionals."

Sam Baker
17 hours ago - Health

About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine

Expand chart
Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Roughly 32 million Americans have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the CDC. A little less than one-third of that group has gotten both doses.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to get as many shots into as many arms as quickly as possible — the key not only to saving lives today, but to containing the pandemic and heading off the spread of more dangerous variants of the virus.

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
10 hours ago - Technology

Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Photo illustration: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook says it will take tougher action during the pandemic against claims that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are not effective or safe.

Why it matters: It's a partial reversal from Facebook's previous position on vaccine misinformation. In September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company wouldn't target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has aggressively cracked down on COVID misinformation.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
  7. World: The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines.
