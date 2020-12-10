Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Dem-led committee investigating pandemic accuses CDC of deleting evidence

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Robert Redfield. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the chair of the oversight subcommittee tasked with looking at the coronavirus crisis, accused the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday of concealing evidence that a Trump appointee attempted to influence the agency's scientific case studies.

The big picture: A senior CDC official who heads the agency's "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly" reports, told Congress this week that director Robert Redfield told staff to delete an email that showed the Trump administration wanted to change language in their coronavirus findings, according to a letter from Clyburn.

The state of play: Federal employees are generally required to preserve documents under the Federal Records Act. The career employee at the CDC, Charlotte Kent, told Congress it was understood her manager's directive to delete the email came from Redfield.

  • The email was from Paul Alexander, a former scientific adviser within the Health and Human Services Department, where he demanded the CDC change language on a scientific report regarding coronavirus risks and children or "stop all reports immediately,” Clyburn said in the letter.

What's next: The subcommittee may issue subpoenas if documents aren’t provided by Dec. 15, per the letter.

  • The CDC has not returned Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper

Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan — Pennsylvania governor tests positive for coronavirus
  2. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  3. World: UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach
  4. Sports: The benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  5. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
19 hours ago - Health

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach

A nurse in London prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 8. Photo: Frank Augstein/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

BioNTech and Pfizer announced Wednesday the European Medicines Agency was targeted by a cyberattack and regulatory documents related to their coronavirus vaccine submission were accessed.

Why it matters: The EMA is currently working to authorize coronavirus vaccines for use in European Union member states, and said it is launching an investigation into the attack. The hack is the latest in a series of attacks and warnings about cyber threats against vaccine-producers and public health agencies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
Updated 59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taps Susan Rice to steer domestic policy

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President-elect Biden will name former National Security Adviser Susan Rice to head the Domestic Policy Council, the Biden transition team confirmed Thursday — a significant change from her previous roles that would put her in charge of major portions of his “Build Back Better” plan.

Between the lines: Rice was previously considered for Cabinet positions including Secretary of State, but she would have faced steep confirmation odds given her history of clashes with some GOP senators and as a flashpoint over Benghazi. The DPC role does not require Senate confirmation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow