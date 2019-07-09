The latest: A recent preliminary report in the journal Biorxiv tested 100 children, 42 with AFM and 58 with other neurological conditions, using an experimental CRIPSR-Cas9-enhanced genomic test of cerebro-spinal fluid to look for viral evidence of infection by enteroviruses. Biorxiv is not peer-reviewed.

While still not definitive, the study found higher levels of antibodies from EV-A71 and EV-D68 in children with AFM than those with other neurological disorders.

CDC has ruled out polio as the enterovirus causing AFM.

Details: The CDC estimates that fewer than 1 to 2 per million children in the U.S. will get AFM every year. Based on the 2018 study:

The average age of AFM patients was 5 years old.

98% were hospitalized.

27% required machines to help them breath.

11 cases in 8 different states have been confirmed so far in 2019.

The bottom line: The illness tends to spike in late summer through fall. If it follows its past history of spiking every other year, this year should show a smaller number of cases. The devastating illness currently affects a small number of people every year, but researchers are concerned it eventually could evolve into something more widespread.

