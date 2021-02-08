Sign up for our daily briefing

CBS All Access crashed just ahead of Super Bowl LV kickoff

Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

CBS All Access, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, did not work for some customers Sunday night as they tried to access the service just ahead of the Super Bowl LV kickoff.

Why it matters: The incident represents a weak spot for streaming services vying to win rights to air big games from major sports leagues. Streaming TV technology still isn't as reliable as traditional broadcast or cable during highly-trafficked events.

Details: Roku and desktop users were the ones experiencing technical difficulties, Variety reports. This issue was shortly resolved by the time the game got underway.

  • Users took to social media to complain about the outage. Most were able to access the game shortly after rebooting.
  • CBS All Access did not immediately return a request for comment.

The big picture: The incident joins a long list of crucial sports moments streamers have struggled to seamlessly deliver for big games.

  • AT&T had to make a pay-per-view golf match between Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods free to watch in 2018 following a payments glitch.
  • Earlier that year, Amazon had problems live streaming the U.S. Open for U.K. viewers, and YouTube’s TV service crashed during the World Cup semifinals.
  • Hulu had some hiccups streaming during the final moments of Super Bowl LII.

Bottom line: These issues present a big challenge for streaming companies looking to upend the cable bundle. Most analysts agree that cable won't completely collapse until sports rights are mostly moved over to streaming.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Feb 6, 2021 - Economy & Business

Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

Rebecca Falconer
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"SNL" cold open tackles the Super Bowl

Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The latest "Saturday Night Live" cold open steered clear of D.C. politics to parody the Super Bowl, ahead of Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs — with Aidy Bryant playing both coaches.

The big picture: The "SNL" regular as Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed their strategy was to "pass it, and then we're gonna run it and when they have the ball, we're gonna stop it." Then as Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, Bryant revealed a strikingly similar game plan. The show also skewered firms that take political stands in Super Bowl commercials.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the sketch.

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
17 hours ago - Sports

Pandemic-style Super Bowl

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Super Bowl LV will be the most-watched TV broadcast of 2021, bringing roughly 100 million Americans together for a few hours of unity and entertainment.

Why it matters: All Super Bowls are culturally important, but this year's "Big Game," more than any before it, will offer a reflection of the country.

