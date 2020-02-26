36 mins ago - Sports

The race to catch Nike's Vaporfly shoe before the 2020 Olympics

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Four months ago, on the very same weekend, Eliud Kipchoge became the first human to run a marathon in under two hours, and fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei shattered the women's marathon record.

Why it matters: Kipchoge and Kosgei were both wearing Nike's controversial Vaporfly sneakers, which many believed would be banned because of the performance boost provided by a carbon-fiber plate in the midsole that acted as a spring and saved the runner energy.

  • Instead, World Athletics, track and field's governing body, published new rules last month regarding sole thickness and carbon-fiber plates that effectively rendered the Vaporfly legal.

Driving the news: Competing brands are now scrambling to build their own shoes to compete with the Vaporfly, and the clock is ticking.

  • The U.S. Olympic marathon trials are this weekend in Atlanta, and shoe companies are still playing catch-up as they adjust to the new norm.
  • The Tokyo Olympic marathons are in August, and any prototype that a runner wants to wear must be available at retail by April 30 — a deadline that has grown increasingly difficult to meet as Chinese manufacturers combat the coronavirus.

What they're saying: While rival companies are confident that their carbon-fiber plate designs will eventually be on par with the Vaporfly, Nike's formidable lead has forced them to acknowledge the gap that currently exists.

  • The head of Saucony even went as far as to say she would be open to allowing one of her sponsored runners to wear a competitor's shoes if he felt he'd be at a disadvantage without them.
  • "We would have to consider that," said Saucony president Anne Cavassa, per the Wall Street Journal.

The big picture: Running, the most elemental of sports, now faces the same "human ability vs. technological innovation" challenge that other sports like tennis (rackets) and swimming (full-body suits) have encountered.

The bottom line: The running industry is in the midst of a high-tech shoe revolution, and the outcome will affect everything from shoe sales and stock prices to who wins Olympic gold.

Rashaan Ayesh

Ethiopian runner smashes half-marathon record in Nike Vaporfly shoes

Ababel Yeshaneh crosses the finish line of RAK Half Marathon. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

Ethiopian athlete Ababel Yeshaneh broke a women's world record in the half marathon in the United Arab Emirates while wearing Nike's Vaporfly shoes — completing the race on Friday in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 31 seconds, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The record-breaking event comes shortly after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon in less than two hours, while also wearing the Vaporfly shoes. Nike's new shoe technology has proven controversial because of the performance boost it seems to provide. The footwear does meet new rules set by World Athletics that limits the thickness of a shoe's sole and the use of carbon plates, CNN writes.

Go deeper: Nike's magic running shoes ignite debate

