Ethiopian runner smashes half-marathon record in Nike's Vaprofly sneakers

Rashaan Ayesh

Ababel Yeshaneh crosses the finish line of RAK Half Marathon. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

Ethiopian athlete Ababel Yeshaneh broke a women's world record in the half marathon in the United Arab Emirates while wearing Nike's Vaporfly shoes — completing the race on Friday in 1 hour 4 minutes and 31 seconds, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The record-breaking event comes shortly after Eliud Kipchoge became the first man to run the marathon in less than two hours, while also wearing the Vaporfly shoes. Nike's new shoe technology has proven controversial because of the performance boost it seems to provide. The footwear does meet new rules set by World Athletics that limits the thickness of a shoe's sole and the use of carbon plates, CNN writes.

Kendall Baker

The decline of the basketball shoe

Illustration:Aïda Amer/Axios

Basketball shoe sales are down for the fourth consecutive year, and the industry is being crushed by the athleisure wave.

By the numbers: Basketball shoe sales currently represent less than 5% of the athletic shoe market, a huge drop from their 13% market share in 2014, per research firm NPD.

Kendall Baker

Tokyo Marathon bars nearly 40,000 participants amid coronavirus outbreak

Runners at the Tokyo 2020 Test Event on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The Tokyo Marathon is barring nearly 40,000 participants from its annual race because of new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed within Japan. The race will be restricted to elite runners only (~200 people).

Why it matters: As China pushes to contain the spread of coronavirus — placing around 780 million people under travel restrictions, per CNN — the repercussions continue to be felt globally.

Jacob Knutson

British Airways rides storm winds in record-breaking transatlantic flight

A British Airways flight taking off from Heathrow Airport, Feb. 7. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

British Airways on Sunday flew the fastest-ever New York to London subsonic flight, completing the 3,451-mile trip in 4 hours and 56 minutes as Storm Ciara barreled toward the U.K., according to Flightradar24, a flight-tracking service.

The big picture: The Boeing 747 aircraft arrived at Heathrow airport in Longford, England, almost two hours earlier than scheduled, and reached a top speed of 825 mph during the flight.

