Casper lists inability to control social media influencers as IPO risk

Mattress company Casper warned in its IPO filing Friday that social media influencers, used by the company as a marketing tool to boost brand recognition, could also pose a financial risk, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: The mattress-in-a-box brand is one of many that have taken advantage of the $8 billion influencer marketing industry through partnerships with celebrities like Kylie Jenner, who has more than 150 million Instagram followers. But those massive platforms come with risks, especially since the company can't control the non-branded content that influencers post.