The big picture: Casper reports a $67 million net loss on $312 million in revenue for the first nine months of 2019, versus a $64 million net loss on $116 million in revenue for the year-earlier period.

It has raised over $355 million in venture capital funding, most recently in early 2019 at a valuation just north of $1 billion. Investors include retailer Target.

The IPO filing lists a $100 million target raise, but that's likely a placeholder figure.

Morgan Stanley is listed as lead underwriter.

The state of play: The New York-based company, known for shipping mattresses inside of boxes, began as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company, but has since opened 60 physical stores.

