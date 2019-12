The former chairman of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance Carlos Ghosn landed in Lebanon Sunday after being released on bail for financial misconduct charges in Japan, the Financial Times reports.

Why it matters: It's unclear whether Ghosn fled Japan or had the terms of his bail significantly lightened. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ghosn did not believe he would get a fair trial in Japan and was “tired of being an industrial political hostage,” according to a source familiar.