Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

CAR-T therapy "cured" 2 cancer patients, researchers say

Alison Snyder

A lab technician works on a research process to find new CAR-T cells and RNA in the laboratory of French biopharmaceutical company Cellectis. Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday.

Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy — a promising but currently very costly treatment— may persist in some people.

  • “We can now conclude CAR-T cells can cure patients with leukemia based on these results," Carl June, an immunologist and oncologist at the University of Pennsylvania and an author of the paper published Wednesday in Nature, said in a press briefing earlier this week.
  • "We need many more patients to be followed but at least in these two patients there is no more leukemia."

How it works: CAR-T therapy involves collecting a patient's T cells — a type of immune cell — from their blood, modifying the cells so they have a receptor that targets and then destroys cancer cells, growing the T cells and infusing them back into a patient's blood.

  • CAR-T therapies have been approved by the FDA to treat several types of leukemia and lymphoma, as well as multiple myeloma.
  • It's also being studied in clinical trials for the treatment of a range of other cancers.
  • The therapies have shown promise but can come with risks, including developing cytokine release syndrome and neurological effects.

What they found: Three patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) — a slow progressing cancer that starts in the bone marrow and goes to the blood — received a CAR-T therapy in 2010 at the University of Pennsylvania as part of a clinical trial assessing the safety and effectiveness of the treatment.

  • Two patients went into complete remission that year.
  • The researchers analyzed the patient's CAR-T cells over time and found that 10 years later the cells continued to be active and surveilling for cancer cells, and no leukemia cells were detected, June said.
  • The cells also evolved in the patients like normal T cells do: They went from active killer T cells to another type of immune cells called helper T cells that are bystanders but were still able to kill cancer cells.

How the remission is maintained is difficult to study, the researchers said. They can't determine if every cancer cell is gone or if they are "coming up like whack-a-moles and keep getting killed by the cells," June said.

  • "Clinically he is cured because 10 years down the line there is no leukemia."

Keep in mind: The therapy doesn't work for all patients or all types of cancers.

  • The new study provides details about how the CAR-T cells work and could help to improve the therapy to be effective in more people.
  • "The deep learning built into these trials is key. That will bring us to the next step," said J. Joseph Melenhorst, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania and another author of the study.

What's next: "The big scientific challenge is how to make it work in solid cancers," June said.

  • The majority of cancers produce solid tumors surrounded by proteins and cells that CAR-T cells struggle to penetrate.

Go deeper

Shawna ChenAndrew Freedman
Updated 26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

109 million under winter weather alerts as U.S. faces 2nd major storm in a week

Forecast high temperatures from the National Weather Service for Feb. 3. Credit: Weatherbell.com

More than 109 million people are under winter precipitation alerts and over 3.6 million are subject to cold temperature alerts as the U.S. faces its second major winter storm in a week. Compared to the New England blizzard last weekend, this one will have a much larger real estate footprint.

Driving the news: The "significant winter storm" that's set to affect states from Colorado to Vermont began impacting much of the central U.S. overnight, per the National Weather Service. It's due to hit the hardest in the South, where icy roads and power outages could lead to blackouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: CDC: COVID hospitalization rates higher for unvaccinated than boosted — Pandemic pits health care experts against the media — CDC raises travel advisories for a dozen countries due to COVID spike.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID — 5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy.
  4. World: Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown — Denmark lifts COVID restrictions despite Omicron surge — WHO warns of pandemic's "large increases" in health care waste — Canadian police set up hate crime hotline over pandemic protest violence.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

CNN boss Jeff Zucker resigns

Jeff Zucker in 2018. Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

CNN boss Jeff Zucker shocked the media world Wednesday by announcing he is resigning from CNN, the company that he’s led since 2013, because of a relationship with a longtime senior colleague that he failed to disclose.

Why it matters: Zucker is one of the most powerful executives in the industry and was a driving force behind CNN's new push into digital subscriptions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow