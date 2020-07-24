13 mins ago - Health

FDA approves third type of advanced cancer therapy

Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an advanced treatment for mantle cell lymphoma, a rare type of cancer affecting white blood cells. The one-time therapy, made by Gilead Sciences, is branded as Tecartus.

Why it matters: This is the third federal approval of a CAR-T therapy, a new-age cancer treatment in which a person's own immune system cells are extracted, reengineered, and then infused back into the person's bloodstream.

The big picture: The other CAR-T therapies on the market are Kymriah (made by Novartis) and Yescarta (also made by Gilead).

By the numbers: Gilead set the list price of Tecartus at $373,000, the same as Yescarta.

  • However, that does not include other extraneous hospitalization costs.
  • Both of these drugs were part of Kite Pharma, which Gilead bought in 2017 for almost $12 billion.

Between the lines: Gilead said 87% of people who received Tecartus in a clinical trial responded to the infusion, but almost one out of five patients also experienced severe side effects associated with this kind of immunotherapy.

  • The trial was not randomized because the cancer is rare, and consequently, the FDA required a warning for side effects and will closely watch the therapy for safety issues while it's on the market.

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 15,588,913 — Total deaths: 634,954 — Total recoveries — 8,897,646Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 4,070,480 — Total deaths: 144,734 — Total recoveries: 1,233,269 — Total tested: 48,794,970Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi and Schumer blame Republicans' "disarray and delay" for unemployment brinkmanship.
  4. States: D.C. issues quarantine order for travelers from high-risk states Birx: Virus surge creates "essentially three New Yorks."
  5. Business: McDonald's to require face masks in U.S. locations.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Vaccine reality check from ex-CDC director.
Americans seem resigned to the idea that life won't return to normal until we have an approved and widely-distributed vaccine for COVID-19. The question, therefore, is when that will be.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the question with Tom Frieden, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2009 and 2017.

Counterintelligence chief names China, Russia and Iran as top election security threats

William Evanina. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

William Evanina, the nation's top counterintelligence official, said Friday that China, Russia and Iran present the most pressing threats for election interference in the 2020 presidential race.

Why it matters: November's election is set to see unprecedented use of vote-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic, which could delay results and see baseless pushback from President Trump — potentially allowing foreign actors to sow discord.

