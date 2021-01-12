Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Report: FBI warned of "war" at Capitol ahead of pro-Trump attack

National guard outside the Capitol. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

An internal memo by an FBI office in Virginia warned of violence and "war" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports, raising further questions about failures to secure the Capitol from pro-Trump rioters.

Why it matters: The report goes against a statement from the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, on Friday claiming there was "no indication" of any planned attacks that day, the Post says.

  • The memo cited online plans to attack.
  • The memo quotes specific calls for violence: "‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent...We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

The big picture: Multiple investigations have been launched into law enforcement's handling of last week's breach at the Capitol. Demonstrators infiltrating the Capitol caused mass evacuations and five confirmed deaths.

What to watch: The FBI issued another memo this week warning that "armed protests" are being planned at all 50 state capitols and in D.C. ahead of the inauguration.

Fadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats briefed on 3 more plots potentially targeting Congress

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Capitol Police briefed House Democrats on Monday about three more potentially violent planned demonstrations in Washington, D.C., with at least one involving a plot to assassinate lawmakers as part of an insurrection, HuffPost first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: The warnings underscore the severity of security threats lawmakers face as Washington prepares for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, coming just days after a pro-Trump mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump approves emergency declaration for D.C. ahead of Biden inauguration

Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump on Monday approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inaurgation, effective Monday through Jan. 24.

Driving the news: Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and others have warned D.C. could see a repeat of the violence seen at last week's deadly siege at Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Alexi McCammond
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Some members of Congress fear the Capitol mob attack was an inside job

Rep. Tim Ryan during a hearing last May. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

An information gap following the Capitol assault has fueled fears among members of Congress that it was an inside job involving the Capitol Police.

Why it matters: The mass resignations by the Capitol Police chief and Senate and House sergeant-at-arms, coupled with few briefings by federal officials like the FBI, have left important questions unanswered and a lone Democratic congressman from Ohio trying to fill in the gaps.

