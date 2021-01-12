Report: FBI warned of "war" at Capitol ahead of pro-Trump attack

An internal memo by an FBI office in Virginia warned of violence and "war" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports, raising further questions about failures to secure the Capitol from pro-Trump rioters.

Why it matters: The report goes against a statement from the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, on Friday claiming there was "no indication" of any planned attacks that day, the Post says.

The memo cited online plans to attack.

The memo quotes specific calls for violence: "‘Be ready to fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Pantifa slave soldiers being spilled. Get violent...We get our President or we die. NOTHING else will achieve this goal.”

The big picture: Multiple investigations have been launched into law enforcement's handling of last week's breach at the Capitol. Demonstrators infiltrating the Capitol caused mass evacuations and five confirmed deaths.

What to watch: The FBI issued another memo this week warning that "armed protests" are being planned at all 50 state capitols and in D.C. ahead of the inauguration.