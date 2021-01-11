Rep. Tim Ryan: 2 Capitol police officers suspended after deadly Capitol siege

Capitol police has suspended two officers in the aftermath of last week’s deadly Capitol riots, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said during a press conference on Monday.

Why it matters: The relative ease with which pro-Trump rioters accessed the Capitol building raised questions about law enforcement’s preparedness for the mob. Several lawmakers have since called for a full investigation into Capitol police.

The big picture: One of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter while the other wore a MAGA hat and directed people around, according to Ryan, who chairs the subcommittee that has jurisdiction over the Capitol police force, Ryan had initially said a third person was arrested but his office later clarified that was not the case.

What he's saying: "Capitol police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or a small level in any way," Ryan said. "They’re trying to crack down on ... that because again, we need all hands on deck moving forward. We can’t have somebody protecting on the inauguration that was not doing the job during the Jan. 6 event.”

This post has been updated with new information from Ryan's office to clarify that a third person was not arrested.