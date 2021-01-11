Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Rep. Tim Ryan: 2 Capitol police officers suspended after deadly Capitol siege

Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

Capitol police has suspended two officers in the aftermath of last week’s deadly Capitol riots, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said during a press conference on Monday.

Why it matters: The relative ease with which pro-Trump rioters accessed the Capitol building raised questions about law enforcement’s preparedness for the mob. Several lawmakers have since called for a full investigation into Capitol police.

The big picture: One of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter while the other wore a MAGA hat and directed people around, according to Ryan, who chairs the subcommittee that has jurisdiction over the Capitol police force, Ryan had initially said a third person was arrested but his office later clarified that was not the case.

What he's saying: "Capitol police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or a small level in any way," Ryan said. "They’re trying to crack down on ... that because again, we need all hands on deck moving forward. We can’t have somebody protecting on the inauguration that was not doing the job during the Jan. 6 event.”

Go deeper: Biden, activists decry "double standard" in police response to mob at U.S. Capitol

This post has been updated with new information from Ryan's office to clarify that a third person was not arrested.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Jan 10, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Larry Hogan: Feds took hours to approve Maryland National Guard after mob breach

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) was unable to get federal authorization to deploy his state's National Guard to the U.S. Capitol until two hours into a siege on the building by a pro-Trump mob, he told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Videos of the attack show Capitol and D.C. police largely overwhelmed by the crowd, which featured a mix of rioters wearing zip ties, body armor and weapon holsters and unarmed participants. Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, according to officials.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Outgoing Capitol Police chief: Pleas for National Guard repeatedly denied

Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund during a House hearing in the Capitol in 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said efforts to deploy the National Guard over last Wednesday's riots were hampered by the Pentagon and House and Senate security officials, according to an interview with the Washington Post published late Sunday.

Why it matters: Sund, who resigned over the violence, told WashPost his requests for Guard help were "rejected or delayed" six times in total — including before the Capitol Hill protest and ensuing violence began.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

DOJ accuses 2 men of carrying "restraints" during Capitol riot

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber in Washington, D.C., last Wednesday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Department of Justice said Sunday charges have been laid against two more men following last week's deadly siege at the Capitol by supporters of President Trump.

Why it matters: The DOJ noted in a statement that one of those charged Sunday, Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, appears to resemble a man in photos from inside the Senate Chamber "carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow