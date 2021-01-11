Rep. Tim Ryan: 2 Capitol police officers suspended after deadly Capitol siege

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo: Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty
Capitol police has suspended two officers in the aftermath of last week’s deadly Capitol riots, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) said during a press conference on Monday.
Why it matters: The relative ease with which pro-Trump rioters accessed the Capitol building raised questions about law enforcement’s preparedness for the mob. Several lawmakers have since called for a full investigation into Capitol police.
The big picture: One of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter while the other wore a MAGA hat and directed people around, according to Ryan, who chairs the subcommittee that has jurisdiction over the Capitol police force, Ryan had initially said a third person was arrested but his office later clarified that was not the case.
What he's saying: "Capitol police are looking at everybody involved that could have potentially facilitated at a big level or a small level in any way," Ryan said. "They’re trying to crack down on ... that because again, we need all hands on deck moving forward. We can’t have somebody protecting on the inauguration that was not doing the job during the Jan. 6 event.”
Go deeper: Biden, activists decry "double standard" in police response to mob at U.S. Capitol
This post has been updated with new information from Ryan's office to clarify that a third person was not arrested.